Pools will contest for a place at Wembley next month in front of a sold out Suit Direct Stadium against Paul Warne’s Millers.

Grame Lee’s side have beaten three League One teams in the knockout stages en-route to the semi-final but will face their toughest test yet against the League One leaders.

And here we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of Pools’ semi-final showdown.

Hartlepool United host Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium. 15-02-2022 Picture by FRANK REID

When is HUFC v Rotherham United?

Pools host Rotherham on Wednesday, March 9 with kick-off at the Suit Direct Stadium at 7.45pm.

Is HUFC v Rotherham United on TV?

Yes, Pools’ semi-final tie with the Millers is on television with the fixture set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Graeme Lee's side have already beaten a number of League One teams on their way to the semi-final. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

You can watch Lee’s side take on Rotherham live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, March 9 from 7.30pm.

How else can I follow HUFC v Rotherham United?

Pools’ semi-final tie with Rotherham will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Tees available at 95fm, DAB or 722 on freeview.

The Hartlepool Mail will also have you covered as our Pools writer Joe Ramage will be at the Suit Direct Stadium along with Richard Mennear with live updates throughout the game in our blog as well as post-match reaction.

Are there any tickets available for HUFC v Rotherham United?

There are no tickets remaining for Pools’ semi-final clash with Rotherham after the club confirmed the fixture had sold out.

As a result, Lee’s side will be backed by over 7,000 supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

What are the latest odds?

Draw - 14/5

Rotherham United - 3/5

Pools are listed as fourth favourites for the competition outright at 15/2

Who is the referee?

The referee for Pools’ semi-final meeting with Rotherham is Robert Madley from West Yorkshire.

Madley will be flanked by Ravel Cheosiaua and Ollie Williams with Martin Coy as the fourth official.

Madley has taken charge of Pools already this season during Lee’s first game in charge of the club in the FA Cup success over Lincoln City in December.

Is there any team news?

Bryn Morris remains doubtful for Pools after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Morris picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United with Lee admitting he is taking his recovery ‘day-by-day.’

Zaine Francis-Angol has featured in all three of the previous knockout rounds of the competition but could miss out with a hamstring issue picked up in the win over Colchester United.

Joe Grey completed another 75 minutes in his return from injury in Saturday’s win over Harrogate Town while Jordan Cook continues to have complications with a thigh strain.

Luke Molyneux, player of the round in the quarter-final, is expected to start after starring in his 100th appearance for Pools at the weekend.

