'I’ve no doubt it will be a huge success' - Nine things readers said about shipping container plans for Hartlepool retail park
As plans for an innovative new ‘box park’ using shipping containers are submitted, we turned to you for your thoughts on the potential new addition to Hartlepool’s Tees Bay Retail Park.
If approved, the development would see six shipping containers used for retail at the Hartlepool shopping park and create up to 40 jobs.
The plans, submitted by Mason Partners LLP, state some units will also have other empty containers on top for visual effect, and would be located in the corner between Poundstretcher and The Range.
Planning documents add that there has been interest from a water-softening company, a hairdressing salon, a sweet shop and an online gift retailer, however no end users are confirmed yet.
Here is what you had to say on social media:
Joanne Leighton: “One of the empty units could be used as a kiddie cafe and play for parents to leave kids in while shopping - just a thought.”
Adam Foster: “Another great addition to the town! Small scale in comparison to some of their other sites, but breaks up boxy retail units and adds some interest! If they get the right type of small businesses in them, I’ve no doubt it will be a huge success!”
Ann Marshall: “Brilliant idea. Can't wait. Should help small businesses.”
Sally Hart: “Remember when the only reason people went over there was for B&Q. It's been transformed! More of the same can only be a good thing.”
Michael Walbank: “All the while the lovely, recently done-up Anchor Retail Park units stand empty.”
Colin Bartholomew: “Just taking more custom away from the town. Shopping in this town is too fragmented and should be focused in one area.”
Jimmy Petch: “Oh no not here as well, it's not trendy it looks rubbish. People will be going on cruise holidays on container ships next, departures from Teesport.”
Benjamin George Tumilty: “Let's put a cafe in them all! Since that's all that seems to be cropping up lately.”
Carole Wright: “I want Burger King. Plans have been passed but no sign of it been built. Need a cafe over there.”