Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Gough and his family and friends have donated £550 to Alice House Hospice in memory of John’s brother and sister, Liam Gough and Angela O’Hara.

The Gough family and their friends have supported Alice House Hospice for many years, with John and his partner Ann Bates hosting the annual Liam Gough tribute night up until lockdown in 2020, raising around £30,000 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “It is always lovely to catch up with John and Ann and the generosity of their family members and friends never fails to make an impression on me.