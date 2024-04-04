Hartlepool family continues its long-term support for Alice House Hospice
John Gough and his family and friends have donated £550 to Alice House Hospice in memory of John’s brother and sister, Liam Gough and Angela O’Hara.
The Gough family and their friends have supported Alice House Hospice for many years, with John and his partner Ann Bates hosting the annual Liam Gough tribute night up until lockdown in 2020, raising around £30,000 for the charity.
Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “It is always lovely to catch up with John and Ann and the generosity of their family members and friends never fails to make an impression on me.
"They have supported for us so many years and together, raised an incredible amount of money, which has made such a difference to the lives of local families."