Hartlepool-born Jeff Stelling has signed off from Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday after anchoring the programme for almost 30 years.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 30th May 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read

Former Hartlepool Mail reporter Jeff Stelling announced his intention to stand down back in April and earmarked the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday as his last show.

During his final programme, he revealed he had messages of support from the likes of Gordon Strachan and Neil Warnock, plus a phone call from Elton John, former chairman and director of Watford.

Stelling, 68, an unapologetic Hartlepool fan who frequently celebrated their goals on Soccer Saturday, said: “Somebody asked me the other day if I’d ever been starstruck and yeah, I was starstruck when Elton John rang me at home to say ‘Thank you very much for all you’ve done’.

Stelling signed off from Soccer Saturday after hosting the programme for almost 30 years./Photo: Sky Sports TwitterStelling signed off from Soccer Saturday after hosting the programme for almost 30 years./Photo: Sky Sports Twitter
“He said ‘Every week I watch the show and every week you tell me Watford are losing and every week you tell me Hartlepool are losing so I feel like we’re kindred spirits’. There’s something in that, isn’t there?”

After touching tributes from colleagues past and present in a video montage, Stelling was given a standing ovation by the punditry panel of Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Michael Dawson.

Stelling, who had planned to quit last year before reversing that decision, briefly hid his emotions with a mask of himself and quipped: “This is tricky because I’ve changed my mind – just kidding.

“I haven’t changed my mind this time.”

Jeff Stelling was given a standing ovation by the punditry panel of Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Michael Dawson during his final programme on Sunday./Photo: Sky Sports TwitterJeff Stelling was given a standing ovation by the punditry panel of Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison, Kris Boyd and Michael Dawson during his final programme on Sunday./Photo: Sky Sports Twitter
In his farewell monologue, The Hartlepool United Club president added: “It’s been the best job that anybody could possibly have wished for. My wife takes great pleasure in saying ‘You are the luckiest man ever to take a breath’ and you know what? I don’t tell her this often but she’s right.

“The principal success of Soccer Saturday is you lot at home, who have given us unswerving support – both for the programme and for me personally.

“So that’s it. Soccer Saturday will be back next season. I’ll be watching – when Hartlepool are not playing. From me, goodbye.”

During his 30-plus years with Sky, Stelling, who writes a monthly column for the Mail, also covered live snooker, darts, greyhound racing and pool.

