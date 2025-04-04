Jeff Stelling writes: 'Hartlepool United players need contracts sorting soon'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Back to back wins and a huge travelling support of Poolies at Halifax – talk about putting the club in the shop window!

It has all gone quiet on the Hartlepool United takeover front but that may not be the worst thing.

Even though supporters, me included, are desperate to know what’s going on, confidentiality is key.

Jeff Stelling says Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson, left, is just one player whose contract situation needs sorting.

Take David Ferguson for instance.

Fergie has been at the club for almost five years and made more than 200 appearances.

In his interview after the win at The Shay, he admitted that he had not had any talks about a renewal of his contract at the end of this season.

I marvel at how he has produced such consistently good performances recently, not knowing whether he will be at Pools next season, playing somewhere else or, worst of all, not having a club.

Of course, at this level it is commonplace and understandable to give players one year deals,

But I know if I turned up at Talksport thinking I might be out of work in a few weeks I might be more than a bit distracted.

I know most of us would have given our right arm to be a professional footballer but this is one of those occasions when I am glad I was Hartlepool Sunday League (Div 2) level.

For what its worth, I would definitely give Fergie a new deal.

He has had his critics this season and had some dips in form but his strength of character has always shone through.

I also want to see the futures of the likes of Nathan Sheron, Gary Madine, Billy Sass Davies and Anthony Mancini sorted.

For me, contracts, including those of Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe are among the very first things that need addressing by any new owners.

I have thought for a long time we are not far off it in playing terms – a good run between now and the end of the season will see us finish top 10 with thoughts of what might have been.

All we need is to make sure we keep our better players under contract, add a few and find a million pounds to sign Reyes Cleary.