Job club supporting the unemployed back into work

The job club based at Horden Hub House recently received almost £1,000 from believe housing association to buy laptops and a printer and within a matter of weeks landed many job seekers interviews and work.

The club is ran through The Coalfields Regeneration Trust, which helps unemployed people develop their skills and increase their chance of securing a job or getting back into work.

Paula Snowdon, the trust’s North-East regional development manager, said: “We are delighted with the new laptops and would like to thank our partners at believe housing for this wonderful and generous grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horden Hub House job club

“We already know it is making a real difference to people’s lives with several clients having interviews and in some cases getting new jobs because of the help from the job club and the use of the laptops.”

The trust applied to believe housing for a Small Community Grant towards equipment after taking over the Horden Hub House from East Durham Trust.

As well as donating funds to the initiative, the housing association offers support to the club from its employability team whose advisors regularly attend sessions to help people with job searches, application forms and writing CVs and covering letters.

Damian Pearson, community investment performance team leader at believe housing, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this new job club which will help tackle low skills, unemployment and social isolation in Horden and the surrounding area."