An internet fundraiser towards the funeral of 25-year-old Hartlepool man Harrison Harvey has smashed its target in just two days.

Harrison, described as “the kindest young man” lost his life in a road collision on the A179 Hart bypass on Sunday afternoon.

His cousin, Michael Wanley, set up a JustGiving page to help give Harrison a deserving send off and set a target of £5,000.

On the page, Michael wrote: “On the 9th February we lost the kindest young man Harrison Harvey in what was a tragic event. Harrison was aged 25 and at the start of what will have been a colourful, positive life.

Harrison Harvey died following a collision with a BMW car on the A179 Hart bypass on February 9.

"He had recently started a new job which he was very excited about as was in a sector he was passionate about and was training to participate in the Great North Run to support Alzheimer’s Society due to his own personal experiences with his mother.

"Everyone who came into contact with him had only positive and warm experiences with him, a true sunbeam.”

By Thursday morning the page had raised over £10,000 after more than 400 people donated in an incredible show of support.

Michael added: “The generosity has been overwhelming and massively appreciated and will be really helpful in providing the send off and lasting memory he truly deserves, but the comments people have made are so lovely to read as he has clearly left a positive lasting impression on so many people.”

The JustGiving page raising money for Harrison's funeral has surpassed £10,000.

Hartlepool College of Further Education where Harrison was a former Art & Design student, and recent mentor inspiring other art students, flew its flag at half mast as a mark of respect.

His former tutor Lauren Morrell described him as "an exceptional person – talented, kind, and a true joy to know”.

She said the college was deeply saddened by Harrison’s death and would always remember him for his warmth, generosity, and inspiration he brought to those around him.

Flowers have also been left in tribute close to scene where Harrison died.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gazment Doci, 27, of Riversdale Terrace, Sunderland, who was driving a BMW 330 when it collided with Harrison, was jailed for 10 months after he admitted entering the UK illegally and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Search online for www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harrison-harvey if you wish to support the appeal.