Keen Hartlepool charity runner prepares for Great North Run 2024
Rosie Leigh Laws, from the Brierton area of Hartlepool, is running the Great North Run on Sunday, September 8, for NHS Charities Together.
NHS Charities Together supports over 230 NHS charities across the UK by leading national fundraising campaigns and supporting different charities in their efforts to ensure everyone has access to better healthcare.
Rosie, who is currently unemployed, said: “I am doing the Great North Run and supporting NHS Charities Together to say thank you for the hard work they did over the Covid-19 pandemic and also to say thank you for looking after my nana who was in hospital with cancer and who died in 2012.”
This is the third time Rosie is running the Great North Run, training morning and evening every day to prepare for the 13.1 mile route from the central motorway, in Newcastle, to Prince Edward Road, in South Shields.
The Great North Run is one of the largest running events in the country, greeting 60,000 runners every event.
In 2022, Rosie ran the Great North Run in support of the Foundation of Light charity and in 2023 for the charity Fighting all Cancers Together.
Speaking about the event, Rosie said: “I am excited. I am looking forward to it.”
Donations can be made online at https://nhscharitiestogether.enthuse.com/pf/rosie-leigh-laws.
For more information about the Great North Run or to get involved, see https://www.greatrun.org/events/great-north-run/.
