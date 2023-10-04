News you can trust since 1877
Keen sailor Stephen Moore leaves £10,000 to Hartlepool RNLI in will

A keen sailor who was helped by the RNLI several times in his life has gifted the charity a generous donation.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
The late Stephen Moore left a £10,000 donation to Hartlepool RNLI in his will.

Mr Moore, who sadly passed away last year, was a keen sailor and had called the lifeboat charity for help on a number of occasions when he had run into difficulty at sea.

He was also a member of the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club since the early 90s and was the former Northern Officer for the Royal College of Nursing.

Back row, left to right, Ann Wray, of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, Nicola Parmar, Robert Moore, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook and Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic Garry Waugh. Pictured at the front holding a photograph of their late granddad are Bethany and Ethan Parmar. Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsBack row, left to right, Ann Wray, of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, Nicola Parmar, Robert Moore, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook and Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic Garry Waugh. Pictured at the front holding a photograph of their late granddad are Bethany and Ethan Parmar. Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Back row, left to right, Ann Wray, of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, Nicola Parmar, Robert Moore, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook and Hartlepool RNLI station mechanic Garry Waugh. Pictured at the front holding a photograph of their late granddad are Bethany and Ethan Parmar. Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Mr Moore’s family recently presented the RNLI with the donation cheque.

Son Robert said: "Dad, who passed away last year, was a keen sailor and had to call upon the help of the RNLI on one or two occasions when he ran into difficulty whilst sailing.

"He liked to think that this donation would help the Hartlepool RNLI help his sailing friends at the yacht club should they ever have any issues at sea.

"So as a family we are really proud to present the cheque to the charity knowing that dad is playing his part in saving lives at sea and supporting the important work of the RNLI."

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. The charity operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook added: "This a really generous donation and on behalf of all the volunteers here at the Ferry Road lifeboat station I would like to say a huge thank you to the family for this donation.

"The volunteers are on call 24-7 and continually train for any eventually. We also have the best personal protection equipment available all of which is reliant on donations such as this."

The donation comes as staff at town pharmacy Knights Seaton Pharmacy, in Elizabeth Way, raised more than £5,000 for the RNLI by collecting five pence pieces using the small glass jars known as Betty’s Pots.