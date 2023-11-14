KFC Hartlepool to reopen after closing for nearly three weeks following fire

KFC Hartlepool is reopening after being closed for three weeks due to a fire in the kitchen.

KFC Hartlepool, in Marina Way, is reopening on Wednesday, November 15, after a fire broke out in the kitchen last month.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station were dispatched to the fast food restaurant on the morning of October 25 after a fire broke out in the kitchen an hour before it was due to open to the public.

One fryer was destroyed in the incident and there was significant smoke damage to the building.

In a statement at the time of the incident, Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used.”

The fryer suffered 100% fire damage, the kitchen 10% fire damage and the building 60% smoke damage.