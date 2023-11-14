News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

KFC Hartlepool to reopen after closing for nearly three weeks following fire

KFC Hartlepool is reopening after being closed for three weeks due to a fire in the kitchen.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

KFC Hartlepool, in Marina Way, is reopening on Wednesday, November 15, after a fire broke out in the kitchen last month.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool Community Fire Station were dispatched to the fast food restaurant on the morning of October 25 after a fire broke out in the kitchen an hour before it was due to open to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One fryer was destroyed in the incident and there was significant smoke damage to the building.

Most Popular
KFC Hartlepool reopens after tragic fire.KFC Hartlepool reopens after tragic fire.
KFC Hartlepool reopens after tragic fire.

In a statement at the time of the incident, Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines were in attendance from Hartlepool. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used.”

The fryer suffered 100% fire damage, the kitchen 10% fire damage and the building 60% smoke damage.

KFC Hartlepool is offering its in store customers special offers to celebrate its reopening.

Related topics:Hartlepool