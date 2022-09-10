It will be read by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, at 3pm on Sunday, September 11 on the steps of the War Memorial in Victory Square.

The local ceremony follows the formal proclamation of King Charles III's as the new Sovereign at St James's Palace in London on Saturday morning (September 10).

The proclamation will then be read out at locations up and down the country on Sunday, with members of the public invited to attend.

At the Hartlepool proclamation the Mayor will be accompanied by Peter Bowes, the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham, and the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore.

Flags at Hartlepool Civic Centre are currently lowered to half-mast following the death of the Queen on Thursday.

They will be raised to full mast during the period of the proclamations, before being returned to half-mast for the period of national mourning.

The proclamation of a new monarch is a centuries old tradition and was last performed in February 1952 on the Accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Victory Square was lit up in purple on Friday night in tribute to the Queen. Residents are invited by the council to lay flowers at the two grassed areas within the square in Victoria Road.

King Charles III pledged himself to the nation as he was proclaimed the new monarch on Saturday.