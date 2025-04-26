Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Candidates have had their say on why residents in Hartlepool’s Throston ward should vote for them to become a councillor in Thursday’s local authority by-election.

The ballot is taking place to fill the vacancy on Hartlepool Borough Council left by Cameron Sharp, who recently made the decision to stand down after accepting a position as a teacher in a council-managed school.

Rules dictated this means he could no longer continue in the elected role and the Labour representative said it was “with a heavy heart” he resigned from the local authority.

As voters in Throston get set to go to the polls on Thursday, May 1, all three candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why you should vote for them to become the third representative for the ward on the council.

Left to right: Lyndsey Allen, Amanda Napper and Veronica Nicholson are standing in the Throston ward by-election in Hartlepool.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Lyndsey Allen (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m proud to be Labour’s candidate for Throston. I live locally with my family and work in the NHS, helping hospitals improve care and cut waiting times.

“I rely on local services too and I want to protect and improve them.

“People in Throston want safer streets, cleaner streets, and services they can trust.

“Labour’s already doubled street sweeping, protected school crossings, and started deep cleans in wards across the town – delivering real improvements in just a few months.

“But crime and anti-social behaviour, especially off-road bikes, keep coming up on the doorstep.

“Labour’s acting now: from July, every area will have its own police officer. We’re backing new powers so police can seize bikes on the spot, use drones to track offenders, and safely pursue riders causing chaos.

“Labour has secured an extra £20 million for projects in neighbourhoods across Hartlepool – as your Labour councillor I’ll ensure Throston gets its fair share.

“I’ll always stand up for our area and work hard for local people. Let’s keep making progress together.”

Amanda Napper (Reform UK)

“Hartlepool needs Reform like never before.

“It is a place that will feel the full benefits of the Reform tidal wave about to hit our coastal town, washing it clean of decrepitude and building back our strong sense of family, community and country using the massive potential that is abundant here!

“We have industrial heritage that is not yet forgotten with skill sets available to be passed on like an Olympic torch to the next generation, to fill our communities with hope, aspiration and a sense of achievement that only decent employment opportunities can offer.

“Please grasp that opportunity with both hands on Thursday 1st May as you will only get Reform if you vote Reform.

“Wave a fond farewell to Labour and the Conservatives – the uniparty that downgraded democracy to a dirty word and made no beneficial difference to the lives of people like us, living on the sharp end of their disastrous and deluded policies.

“Hartlepool once boasted two steelworks!

“They’ve had their chance and muffed it!

“Go vote better.”

Veronica Nicholson (Conservative Party)

“I’m standing as the Conservative candidate for Throston ward in the by-election on Thursday 1st May 2025.

“As a former councillor and Mayoress of Hartlepool, I was proud to be part of a team that delivered one of the biggest investment programmes our town has ever seen.

“With support from government and the Tees Valley Mayor, we brought in hundreds of millions of pounds to improve Hartlepool – from roads and public transport to town centre regeneration and health facilities.

“One project I’m especially proud of is the Highlight wellbeing hub, which includes three brand new swimming pools and will be a fantastic asset for families, schools, and local clubs for years to come.

“In contrast, Labour have raised council tax by the maximum 5%, cut support for the elderly, and failed to bring forward new ideas for Throston or the wider town.

“I’m standing to fight for cleaner streets, a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, and to ensure we make the most of new job opportunities coming into Hartlepool.

“I’d be truly grateful for your support.”