A Hartlepool Borough Council by-election is set to take place after a Labour councillor stood down "with a heavy heart" on obtaining a new teaching job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Sharp, who has served on the local authority since 2022, confirmed he has stepped down from his role as a representative in the Throston ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, he explained his resignation comes as he has “recently accepted a position as a teacher in a school managed by Hartlepool Borough Council” and that rules dictate he can no longer continue as a councillor.

Cameron Sharp pictured after his 2022 by-election victory.

Mr Sharp stated it is with a “heavy heart” he is standing down.

In the post, he said: “It has been an absolute honour to represent Throston and to work alongside so many fantastic people who are committed to making our town better.

“I wish I could continue in my role, but I am excited to be serving Hartlepool in a different way – helping to educate and inspire the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years – it’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to have been part of it.”

He added Lyndsey Allen, an NHS worker, will be standing for Labour in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Sharp continued: “I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic voice for Throston and I will be supporting her in every way that I can.”

A date for the by-election has still to be confirmed.

A council notice states “on receipt of a request to fill the vacancy, the returning officer will set a date for an election to be held within 35 working days”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sharp was initially elected in a 2022 by-election after Amy Prince, who had been a Labour councillor since 2019, stepped down due to a career change.

Speaking following his success, he said he was “over the moon” to represent his “home ward” and it was “utterly surreal” to hear his name announced as the successful candidate.

The two other council seats in the Throston ward are currently held by Labour councillor Martin Scarborough and independent councillor Steve Wallace.