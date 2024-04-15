Labour make 'promise for a better Hartlepool' as they launch their local election manifesto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This allowed the ruling Conservative and independent coalition to broker a new deal among the remaining 18 councillors to remain in power.

Ahead of this year’s elections on Thursday, May 2, Labour have unveiled what they call their “commitment to change – new candidates, new approaches and a renewed dedication to the people of Hartlepool”.

Labour candidates and supporters ahead of this year's local council elections in Hartlepool.

Fielding candidates across all 12 wards in the town, the party said their contenders includes NHS workers, accountants, solicitors, business owners, teachers and

community workers.

A statement adds: “All with one thing in common - they’re from Hartlepool and they’re for Hartlepool.”

Brenda Harrison, the leader of the local Labour group, is aiming to become the first ever female leader of the council.

She said: “In the face of unprecedented struggles, our council must rise to the occasion.

"That's why we are not just presenting policies, but a commitment to change – new candidates, new approaches and a renewed dedication to the people of Hartlepool.

“Our manifesto is more than a document. It is a promise. A promise for a better Hartlepool and the beginning of years of renewal.

"Our goals are clear: to open up our council, breathe fresh air into a struggling institution and build a foundation from which we can fortify our economy, foster investment and jobs, enhance safety, clean up our streets and win back our town’s pride and our shared futures.”

The party’s manifesto is themed across a range of areas, and, in their own words, includes:

● Getting better value from the council, by cutting councillors’ special allowances and expenses and reviewing senior officer structure;

● Cleaning up the town by abolishing the tip appointment system to combat fly-tipping, repurposing community payback to put offenders to work cleaning

up our streets and implementing landlord licensing to tackle empty properties and combat antisocial tenants;

● Creating safer neighbourhoods by working with partners to stop the off-road bikes that are terrorising our communities;

● Securing jobs and growth by developing a community wealth growth initiative to stimulate investment, create jobs and keep Hartlepool's money in Hartlepool;

Labour’s parliamentary candidate and borough councillor Jonathan Brash said: “Our mission is to deliver for the people of Hartlepool, to serve their interests and

build a better town in which everyone can flourish.

"Our community deserves better and I know it’s in Hartlepool people that we can find the skills and determination to get things back on track – Hartlepool people like our Labour Party candidates running for election this year.

"They are not entrenched career politicians but individuals deeply rooted in our community – teachers, NHS workers, veterans, local business owners and more.

"They’re stepping up not to take but to give back, to serve with integrity and deliver strong leadership for our council.

"They’re from Hartlepool and they’re for Hartlepool.”