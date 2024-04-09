Conservatives aim to give Hartlepool 'the better future it deserves' ahead of local elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party has begun its campaigning on doorsteps across the town ahead of local council, Tees Valley Mayor and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner elections on Thursday, May 2.

The Conservatives currently lead Hartlepool Borough Council in a coalition with independent councillors and party chiefs have said there has been “huge progress within the town” during their tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They pointed to positive projects including railway station upgrades, the start of work on the new Highlight Leisure Centre and the development of a production village in Church Street around The Northern Studios.

Conservatives on the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming May elections, including Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, fifth from right. Pic via Hartlepool Conservatives.

Current Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner are also both hoping to secure success for the party by being re-elected to their respective positions.

Conservative councillor Mike Young, council leader since May 2023, said in the region they have “a record of delivery and a promise to deliver even more” to give Hartlepool “the better future it deserves”.

He added: “The work that we have done on the ground working with Jill Mortimer, Ben Houchen and with support from our Conservative government – has been solid and is linked to our vision for a growing Hartlepool.

Conservatives, including council leader Mike Young, far left, on the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming May elections. Pic via Hartlepool Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it comes to making key and lasting decisions that bring skills and high quality jobs to the town the focus needs to be on progress.

“We have in such a short time changed the direction of the town and we are not finished yet.”

The party took to the streets in the Rossmere are of town at the weekend as part of their campaign trail, which has also seen Hartlepool Conservative MP Jill Mortimer visit doorsteps to support the candidates.

She added: “We Conservatives are bringing about the true building of a future for a bright and prosperous Hartlepool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad