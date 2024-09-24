Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poignant and lasting tribute has been paid to one of Hartlepool’s longest-serving ceremonial mayors.

She is believed to be the only mayor in the town’s history to have died in office.

Born in Hartlepool in 1952, the retired financial supervisor was a Conservative ward councillor for the Park ward from 2011 to 2012 and then the Rural West ward from 2012 until her death.

Councillor Brenda Loynes’ husband, Dennis, and their family pictured beside the portrait following its unveiling.

Hartlepool Borough Council last year commissioned a portrait of her in her mayoral robes to hang in the the Civic Centre council chamber.

The newly-completed portrait, which was painted by Mark Roscoe, of the Federation of British Artists, has been unveiled by Councillor Mike Young, the leader of the Conservative Group on the council and a personal friend of Brenda.

Brenda’s proud husband, former Councillor Dennis Loynes, their children, Mandy and Simon, and their extended family were also present.

Councillor Brenda Loynes’ husband, Dennis, with the portrait of his wife.

Councillor Young said: “Brenda was an outstanding ambassador for the town during her three years as ceremonial mayor, during which time she also raised thousands for her chosen local charities.

“Loved and admired, and a good friend to so many, throughout her time as a councillor she was totally committed to the residents of Hartlepool and to the council, and it is very fitting that this marvellous portrait of her will now watch over proceedings in the council chamber which she knew so well and in which she distinguished herself so often.”

Mr Loynes said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in the commissioning of this painting.

“It is a very fitting tribute to my late wife, who worked tirelessly for the town throughout her time as a councillor and as ceremonial mayor.”

Councillor Carole Thompson, the current Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, during whose recent mayoral investiture the portrait was unveiled, said: “Sadly, I did not have the pleasure of knowing Brenda personally.

"But her reputation preceded her as a kind, warm and generous person and a passionate and tenacious advocate for Hartlepool and its people.

“It is a pleasure to see this very fine tribute now in place in the council chamber.”

