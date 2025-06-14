A senior Hartlepool council official is included in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s executive director of children’s and joint commissioning services, Sally Robinson, has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The council the honour recognises Sally’s contribution to children’s services and “her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children and families across Hartlepool and beyond”.

Ms Robinson has worked for the council since 2008 and for the last 10 years has led the council’s children’s and joint commissioning services department.

Under her leadership, the council’s children’s services were rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Hartlepool has also been recognised nationally for its collaborative approach to safeguarding and its strong outcomes for children in care and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award.

"Although this is a personal honour, to me it reflects the dedication and compassion of the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years. Together, we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that every child in Hartlepool has the opportunity to thrive.”

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, said: “Sally has been an inspirational children’s services leader and having worked with her closely for many years, I know her relentless commitment to the children and families of our borough.

"This award recognises Sally’s dedication to public service and her impact over the last 35 years as a children’s social care worker.”

Ms Robinson will soon depart the council to take up a new role with Ofsted as temporary deputy director of social care inspection policy and development.

Her commitment to the young people of Hartlepool continues, however, as she will still be volunteering as a Governor with Hartlepool College of Further Education.