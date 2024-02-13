Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacob Young, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, visited Hartlepool on Friday to see ongoing improvement projects in the town.

Hartlepool’s Conservative MP Jill Mortimer and Hartlepool Borough Council officers joined him for a walking tour of the on-going “levelling up” programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the schemes visited are being funded by more than £60million in government grants awarded to Hartlepool in recent years.

Jill Mortimer, Jacob Young And Cllr Mike Young At The Wesley Chapel Pic via Jill Mortimer.

The tour began at Hartlepool’s production village in the Lynn Street/Whitby Street area, which is being developed after the council was awarded £16.5million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The group then visited projects being carried out using the £25million awarded to Hartlepool under the government’s Town Deal.

This includes restoration works at Wesley Chapel, which will renovate the Grade II listed building into a boutique hotel, and the reimagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds are also being used to provide a new civil engineering academy in the town, and a new health and social care academy in partnership with North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Jill Mortimer and Jacob Young visit Hartlepool's Northern Studios in Lynn Street. Picture via Jill Mortimer.

Finally, the group walked through the town centre, where council leader Councillor Mike Young outlined plans for the latest funding from government announced last October.

Hartlepool, one of 55 towns to benefit, will receive £20m over a 10 year period targeted at reviving high streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Young has already confirmed some of the funding will be used to scrap a previously proposed saving and keep Hartlepool’s public space CCTV centre staffed and monitored 24/7.

Jill Mortimer, Jacob Young and council staff In Church Square, Hartlepool during the ministerial visit. Picture via Jill Mortimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Mortimer said the various projects visited will make improvements “to the lives of every Hartlepool resident” and open opportunities “for generations to come”.

She added: “When the projects are laid out in front of you, it’s astounding how much the Conservative government are delivering for our town, and the sheer number of on-going projects which will change the face of Hartlepool for our future.