Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liberty Pipes, on Brenda Road, will deliver onshore and offshore line pipes to the Teesside-based Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project.

This project, together with Net Zero Teesside Power, led by bp and Equinor, is set to make significant cuts to the UK’s carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Endurance Partnership aims to build infrastructure to transport and store carbon dioxide (CO2) to serve leading green energy hubs on former industrial sites on Teesside and Humberside called the East Coast Cluster.

The Liberty Steel mill in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Liberty Steel is one of nine companies that have been awarded engineering, procurement, and construction contracts with a combined value of around £4billion.

Liberty Steel’s chief transformation officer, Jeffrey Kabel, said: “Liberty Pipes Hartlepool is extremely proud to have been selected to support this flagship project – a landmark first of hopefully one of many similar projects in the UK, and internationally, that the business hopes to be involved in.

"As a UK-based manufacturer, we are committed to supporting job creation and generating meaningful economic benefits in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liberty Pipes Hartlepool has an extensive track record in the North Sea and now, in line with our long-term strategy, we are pleased to extend our involvement in support of new Energy Transition infrastructure.

"We look forward to delivering the project safely and to the satisfaction of our client.”

Commenting on the contract deal, Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, said: “This is fantastic news for Hartlepool and demonstrates how each surrounding town is playing their part, alongside Mayor Ben Houchen and the super Conservative Teesside team, to make our Freeport the best performing in the country.

“I’m proud that Hartlepool’s Liberty Steel has been awarded with a contract to produce pipe work for Net Zero Teesside and that BP, one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies, has recognised Teesside as the heart of the new Green Industrial Revolution and a great choice for investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This contract is fantastic news for trained skills-based working families across the region, but particularly here in Hartlepool where we will benefit from hundreds of local new job opportunities.”