Liverpool and England football legend John Barnes and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, one of Great Britain’s greatest Paralympians, supported The PFC Trust's second annual ball on Saturday.

Emmerdale soap actor Lewis Cope, who is from Hartlepool, was also among more than 300 guests as business leaders, Hartlepool Borough Council, friends and family came together for an evening of entertainment and fundraising at Hartlepool College of Further Education.

PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly, who set the PFC Trust up to help improve the lives and chances of people in the town after winning the EuroMillions in 2019, said: “What is amazing to me is just how the community pulls together for us.

Left to right: John Barnes, Hartlepool runner Keith Hutchinson and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson. Picture: Ash Foster/PFC Trust

"We are still working out the exact amount, but it is going to be £120,000-plus.

“We raised an enormous amount on the night, had amazing support locally, across the country and even from Northern Ireland.

“For us to have raised that figure from table sales, raffles, auctions and sponsors is just fantastic.”

Volunteers from Hartlepower, Young Carers and asylum seekers gave their time on the night and before and afterwards, including town athlete Keith Hutchinson, who had just claimed an 800m medal at the World Masters Championships.

The PFC Trust Green and Blue Ball at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Picture: Chris Booth/PFC Trust

One memorable moment was when John Barnes performed his Three Lions World Cup rap on stage alongside compere and PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope to the delight of guests.

Headline sponsor for the evening was Lunns Watches and Jewellery of Belfast.

Other sponsors were Boodles, Brewin Dolphin, Academy Landscapes, the Plastic Furniture Company, Inn Hospitality, Steel Benders, Build Directory, Lyla Belle’s Café, Koselig Bakeri, the PX Group and Racz Group.

PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly addresses the charity ball.

A long list of others donated prizes with the college kindly playing host to the event. The National Lottery also had a table.

Planning for next year’s ball is already underway and Ireland rugby star Rory Best has sent signed items while tables are already being booked well in advance.

Frances added: “It’s amazing what can be achieved when the community pulls together.

“Not only did people have a good night, they are all showing interest in the work we do.

