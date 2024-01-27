Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clean Planet UK now has a boat especially for the removal of ghost fishing gear off the shore of Hartlepool after receiving a number of loans and grants.

Ghost fishing gear is lost or discarded fishing equipment that ends up causing harm to marine life, birds and mammals on shore.

This charity, founded in 2022, now has the means to collect ghost fishing gear 12 miles off the coast between Hartlepool and Saltburn.

Stephen Smith, chairman of Clean Planet UK, stands next to the charity's ghost gear boat.

Stephen Smith, chairman of Clean Planet UK, said: “Words can’t even describe the joy I feel that the charity finally has its own boat.

"The foundation of the charity was built from diving in the sea and removing ghost gear but we were restricted to diving from the shore – mainly South Gare – so now being able to go out to sea and remove this hazard is a huge step for the charity, public and the marine life.”

Speaking about the dangers of ghost fishing gear, Stephen said: “Although they are no longer manned, they still continue to work as intended.

"Take a lobster pot for example. A lobster or crab will go inside for the bait and then get trapped.

Ghost fishing gear collected at Seaton Carew in October 2023.

"Eventually it dies but becomes food for the next marine animal. The cycle will continue until it is removed or washed ashore.

"But this then creates problems for the likes of birds and even dogs.”

Clean Planet UK was set up at the beginning of 2022 – becoming a charity in September 2022 – and tackles the problem of ghost fishing in the UK’s oceans.

The ghost gear is collected, stripped down and sent away to be recycled into a range of items including tables and bins.

Stephen said: “This prevents it’s going to landfill and also helps new company’s to grow having a feed stock for their products.”

Speaking about the progress Clean Planet UK has made since 2022, Stephen said: “A lot has happened in essentially a short period of time, but it has come with very hard work and determination from myself and the committee.