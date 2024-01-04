A study into a possible new Tees Tunnel with the potential to slash journey times between Hartlepool and Redcar is set to take place.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority has identified £1million for an “in depth” look at the viability of creating a tunnel link underneath the River Tees for use by motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and freight.

It is due to be included in a list of schemes due to go before councillors later this month as part of £978million additional transport funding for the combined authority following the scrapping of the government’s HS2 rail line Northern Leg.

The combined authority says the project has the potential to radically slash journey times between Hartlepool and Redcar, and give residents north of the Tees better access to jobs at the Teesworks site and major businesses on the banks of the river.

Looking towards North Gare on the River Tees near Hartlepool from South Gare.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We shouldn’t limit our ambition – and a Tees Tunnel has the potential to supercharge our efforts to make Teesworks a success in which everyone can share across our fantastic region.

“For far too long, people from Hartlepool have had to endure a tortuous journey of 45 minutes to Redcar and vice versa.

"We’ve been looking at cutting this time for years and now we have the money to have a proper in-depth look at tunnel possibilities and concepts.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen on the River Tees. Photo: Dave Charnley Photography.

“This offers another string to our bow and has the real potential to bring better access to high-quality, well-paid jobs north and south of the river in our vital core industries and businesses.”

The combined authority says pipelines north and south of the river already exist to support major industry, but this new study would examine the viability of creating a tunnel link.

Cash has also been lined up for a station and bus interchange to serve Teesside Park and a planned major new care and health innovation zone in Stockton.

£20million has also been earmarked for an overhaul of Teesside Airport railway station with further funding being put towards saving Middlesbrough’s out of action Transporter Bridge.