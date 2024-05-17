'Lucky' peacock on the mend with the RSPCA after falling off Shotton Colliery roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
The handsome bird was reported to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after he was witnessed falling off a two-storey roof after being spooked.
He fell into a garden at an empty property in Elizabeth Place, Shotton Colliery, and was initially thought to be dead.
However, when RSPCA inspector Christine Nisbet and animal rescue officer Krissy Raine arrived, he was mobile and moving around the garden.
Inspector Nisbet said: “Given he had fallen from two storeys, he was still very mobile and he gave us a good runaround. But we managed to catch him eventually.
“We took him to a vet and he had a scrape on his foot but no further injuries.
"He was very lucky and it was important to get him checked over.
"We don’t know where he came from but no one has yet come forward to claim him as a pet.
"He’s now gone to a specialist animal rescue centre to be looked after.”
Peacocks are not native to the United Kingdom and are thought to have been introduced to these shores in the 14th Century.
Their breeding season are the months April to September with the birds making most noise at nights.
Inspector Nisbet added: “It was an interesting job. Peacocks are, after all, not your everyday bird.”
The incident happened on May Bank Holiday Monday.