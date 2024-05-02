Trapped cow in Seaton Carew rescued by fire brigade
Fire officers joined forces to rescue a cow that had become stuck in a muddy ditch in Seaton Carew.
The large animal rescue team from County Durham & Darlington Fire and Rescue Service helped Cleveland Fire Brigade colleagues move the trapped animal to safety after she fell into a ditch and became stuck up to her chest in mud.
The incident took place at North Gare, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, on Monday, April 29.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “After the rescue the cow was left in the care of the vet and we wish her a swift recovery.
"Great partnership working and well done to all those involved in the rescue.”
