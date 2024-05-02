Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The large animal rescue team from County Durham & Darlington Fire and Rescue Service helped Cleveland Fire Brigade colleagues move the trapped animal to safety after she fell into a ditch and became stuck up to her chest in mud.

The incident took place at North Gare, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, on Monday, April 29.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “After the rescue the cow was left in the care of the vet and we wish her a swift recovery.