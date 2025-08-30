Man sadly dies in Hartlepool motorbike crash
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 28-year-old man sadly died in a crash on the Headland last night.
The 28-year-old man was riding a motorbike near Steetley Pier, in Hartlepool, shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, August 29.
According to police, the man crashed into a concrete structure, leaving him with fatal injuries.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to call 101 quoting reference number SE25165502.
“The man’s next of kin have been notified and formal identification is yet to take place.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”