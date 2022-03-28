March of the Mods returns to Hartlepool with “the best atmosphere yet”

The March of the Mods returned to its usual spot in the calendar in March with not one, but three events throughout the month, raising a further £7,400 for charity.

It all started on March 5 at South Durhams Steelworks Club, in Westbourne Road, followed by the popular Punk Night on Friday, March 25, before culminating in the Main Event at the Corporation “Clippy” Club, in Whitby Street on Saturday, March 26.

Organiser Kev McGuire has said he is already looking forward to next year after the Saturday event saw “the best atmosphere yet”.

March of the Mod's organiser Kev McGuire, seated on this year big rffle prize, a Vespa scooter, with Brian Atkinson, Tony Sergeant, Claire Duff and Les Watts.

“It was fantastic. The atmosphere was the best yet,” said Kev.

"It was just good to get out and hug people and shake hands and talk to people and just see them all having fun dancing.

“All of the events were great fun in their own way and all of the bands and the DJs were absolutely phenomenal."

The March of the Mods has been taking place in Hartlepool for nearly a decade.

The popular event returned to its usual place in the calendar in march after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It has raised more than £17,400 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Miles for Men since 2021, including proceeds from March this year.

Two raffles also took place, with a Vespa PX125 scooter and a board signed by mod legend Paul Weller – which Kev has described as a “rarity” – up for grabs.

Kev has thanked everyone for donating prizes, as well as Anne Abbey, Deb Robson and Susan Shearer, who ran the raffles, as well as Dwane Douglas and Brian Minton “for packing out The Steelies Club”.

Kev added: "I would just like to thank all my DJs and all of the bands who played.

"I’m looking forward to next year. We have raised quite a lot of money for Miles for Men and the Teenage Cancer Trust, so next year we’re going to be doing the same again. Fifty per cent will stay local and fifty per cent will go the Teenage Cancer Trust again.”

