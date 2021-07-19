Mayor of Hartlepool and fellow councillor husband celebrate 50 golden years of marriage

Brenda and Den Loynes with some of the many cards they received for their Golden Wedding anniversary. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Brenda Loynes and her husband and fellow councillor Dennis Loynes marked the special occasion at All Saints’ Church surrounded by family and friends exactly 50 years to the day they said “I do”.

They tied the knot at the Stranton church on July 10, 1971.

Brenda and Dennis, known as Den, who are both 69, got together three years earlier at the birthday party of a mutual friend.

Councillor Brenda Loynes wearing her mayoral chain with her husband and consort Cllr Dennis Loynes. Picture by FRANK REID

Brenda said: “We already knew each other from afar from York Road Methodist youth club. But at the party we clicked straightaway.

"We’ve had a fantastic life together, 50 years it’s been amazing.

"It has gone in a flash.”

But Brenda almost did not see her anniversary when earlier this year the cancer that she had previously beaten unfortunately returned.

She said: “I was cleared twice last year and rang the hospital bell. In March I underwent two major operations and nearly lost my life.

"It really was touch and go.”

Brenda is currently undergoing treatment but said: “I feel really well.

"Den has been absolutely amazing as have my family and friends. They have kept my spirits up.”

She and Den have two children; daughter Mandy, who was Brenda’s attendant for her wedding vows renewal, and son Simon, who walked her down the aisle.

They also have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who along with the church service guests attended their anniversary party held at the Golden Lion pub near the couple’s Naisberry Park home.

Instead of presents Brenda and Den asked for donations to the Mayor’s chosen charities for this year of Miles for Men and Alice House Hospice.

Cllr Loynes has been a ward councillor for 11 years and Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool for three, describing the role as “an absolute pleasure”.

She previously worked for Camerons Brewery, Blundells credit drapery business, Howard’s in York Road, a supervisor at Compass Credit, and at Shopacheck.

Den initially worked as a joiner for Yuills before joining Hartlepool Transport on a “temporary” basis after being laid off in 1977.

That lasted 39 years with him rising to inspector and the transition to Stagecoach.