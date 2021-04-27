Mayor of Hartlepool honours town Covid heroes for outstanding efforts during pandemic

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, launched a new awards scheme to recognise those who have helped others during the pandemic.

Cllr Loynes said: “I have always said that the community spirit in Hartlepool is second-to-none and these accolades are once again testament to that.

“People rose to the challenge and gave unstintingly of their time and energy to help and support other local people in need during the darkest of times.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid awards have been confirmed by Councillor Brenda Loynes, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool.

The 18 winners are:

Ami Ford

As well as working full-time, Ami runs the Move It With Ami Ford fitness club to boost adults’ and children’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Anthony Petrie (Cleveland Fire Brigade)

Helped keep people safe by travelling regularly to all fire stations in the area ensuring buildings and appliances are in excellent working order.

Michael Day (Miles For Men)

For his boundless commitment to charitable work and supporting the local community.

Catcote Futures/Academy

Staff have done their utmost to keep students safe and occupied at home and school including after the death of beloved head Alan Chapman.

Dawn Robinson

Foster carer Dawn has worked tirelessly to give temporary and long-term homes to children as well being there for all her previous foster children.

Jason Anderson (Hartlepool Ambulance Charity)

For helping many people in need, including looking after their welfare and their mental health.

Emilie de Bruijn (Hartlepool Baby Bank)

Overcame all obstacles to provide over 200 families a month with free nappies, baby food and other necessities.

Fiona Smithson

Volunteered with Poolie Time Exchange, helping homeless people, raising money for animal welfare, providing food and meals for others and supporting an elderly neighbour.

Gill’s Fast Food

The takeaway donated free meals to vulnerable children in school holidays and food parcels to local people.

Hartlepool Carers

The team introduced virtual activities to keep carers connected, made over 3,000 welfare calls, loaned out laptops and tablets and provided over 200 Christmas lunches and 500 gifts.

Jo Mowbray (RepeaT For Kids)

Providing mindfulness classes to children and offering her services free online during the pandemic.

Poolie Time Exchange

For its extensive help and support to people in the borough. One nominator said: “They are constantly there for people in need in Hartlepool.”

Les and Jackie Watts

People from as far as America and Australia tune in for their home discos livestreamed every Saturday night, taking people’s minds off the stress and loneliness of the pandemic.

Sacha Bedding (The Wharton Trust)

For his outstanding commitment and exemplary dedication in helping and supporting the local community.

Trevor Sherwood and Angela Arnold (Lilyanne’s CIC)

Helping people suffering mental health and social isolation problems, given vouchers for hot food and hygiene packs to the homeless and those on low incomes as well as giving food and donations to other larger projects.

Lynne Franklin

Lynne has volunteered many hours at Poolie Time Exchange, delivering items to vulnerable residents, making and selling masks to raise money, scrubs for the NHS and even litter picking litter around the town.

Steve Picton, Dave Hunter and Ian Cawley (The Big League)

Nominated for their extensive efforts to help people during the pandemic, including ensuring that many families received meals packs.

Middleton Grange

Nominated for its wide-ranging support for the community and local charities plus for its highly-successful Christmas Giving Tree.