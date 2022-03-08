Meet five generations of females from the same Hartlepool family

When Amanda Hockborn gave birth to her second child on February 1 it was extra special – as little Felicity became the fifth generation girl born into her family.

Amanda has said the moment was “lovely” – as she was able to pass the torch on to her little girl.

Amanda’s own great-great grandmother, Kate, was still alive when the nurse was born 28 years ago.

102-year-old Kath Lambert holding great-great granddaughter Felicity Marshall.

"She was 95 when I was born, so there was five generations of us when I was born, five girls,” said Amanda.

It all goes back to New Year’s Eve 1919, when Amanda’s great grandmother, Kathleen Lambert, was born in Brighton.

She grew up there with her sisters Ruby and Winnie and moved to Hartlepool in 1947 with her husband Robert.

She has lived in the town ever since and celebrated her 102 birthday in 2021.

Kath with her great-great granddaughter Felicity.

Speaking on the eve of Tuesday’s International Women’s Day, Amanda said: “Kath moved to Hartlepool with her husband Robert when they bought Robert’s mum’s news agents, known as Lamberts on Stockton Road.”

The couple met during the Second World War when Kath – who was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force at the time – was stationed near Lincoln and worked in the operation centre.

Amanda has said Kath has shared stories from her past with her son Felix, four, who “is quite interested in army men and soldiers”.

The four women – Kath, Susan Randall 78, Louise Hockborn, 51, Amanda – and now Felicity – get together for lunch every Sunday.

Kath with her husband Rob, who passed away in 1991 aged 76.

Amanda said: “It’s amazing.

"It’s nice that you can see her whenever.”

She continued: "She’s got a lot of stories to tell. She does like to have her brandy still and home cooked food.”

Amanda has added that Kath’s advice for a long life is “a brandy every day”.

Kath recently celebrated turning 102 years of age.

She said: "It feels like she’s seen lots of different milestones of my life as well.

"She used to look a lot after me when I was younger and when she lived with her sister and her husband I was always around on a weekend."

