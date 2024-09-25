Meet Hartlepool’s new Armed Forces Champion and Veterans’ Champion

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool has a new Armed Forces Champion and Veterans’ Champion who will work together to support service men and women across the town.

Councillor Chris Wallace is Hartlepool Borough Council’s new Armed Forces Champion and Terry Phillips is the new Veterans’ Champion.

Together they will work to help achieve the objectives of the Council’s Armed Forces Community Covenant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes supporting and helping current servicemen, women and veterans, raising awareness of the issues affecting the Armed Forces community and encouraging residents, businesses and organisations to actively show their support for servicemen and women.

Armed Forces Champion Councillor Chris Wallace (left) and Veterans’ Champion Terry Phillips have been newly appointed to support service men and women across the town.Armed Forces Champion Councillor Chris Wallace (left) and Veterans’ Champion Terry Phillips have been newly appointed to support service men and women across the town.
Armed Forces Champion Councillor Chris Wallace (left) and Veterans’ Champion Terry Phillips have been newly appointed to support service men and women across the town.

Councillor Wallace said: “I will be building on the excellent work done by my predecessor Brian Cowie and will continue to strengthen the links with the town’s three Army Reserve units.”

Mr Phillips said: “For a town of its size, Hartlepool has a lot of support set up to help ex-servicemen and women and together with Chris I’ll be working to raise awareness of this.”

Related topics:HartlepoolCouncilHartlepool Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.