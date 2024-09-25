Meet Hartlepool’s new Armed Forces Champion and Veterans’ Champion
Councillor Chris Wallace is Hartlepool Borough Council’s new Armed Forces Champion and Terry Phillips is the new Veterans’ Champion.
Together they will work to help achieve the objectives of the Council’s Armed Forces Community Covenant.
This includes supporting and helping current servicemen, women and veterans, raising awareness of the issues affecting the Armed Forces community and encouraging residents, businesses and organisations to actively show their support for servicemen and women.
Councillor Wallace said: “I will be building on the excellent work done by my predecessor Brian Cowie and will continue to strengthen the links with the town’s three Army Reserve units.”
Mr Phillips said: “For a town of its size, Hartlepool has a lot of support set up to help ex-servicemen and women and together with Chris I’ll be working to raise awareness of this.”
