The caring schoolboy has become a familiar face and voice to people in the region with his selfless deeds and singing performances.

Despite his young age Charlie, from Blackhall, has been passionate about helping others for a number of years, giving up his time and pocket money to help.

Among the growing list of local organisations he has supported are the Bradley Lowery Foundation, Alice House Hospice, St Aidan’s Church, in Hartlepool, and North-East food charity Feeding Families.

Singer Charlie Atchinson, aged 11, has raised over £10,000 for lots of local charities. Picture by FRANK REID

To date he has raised an incredible £10.455.

Charlie’s mum Sarah Atchinson said: “Since he was very young he was passionate about helping people.

"At Christmas when he was younger he asked if he could help help feeding the homeless and people in need.

"He got in touch with St Aidan’s Church and gave out dinners on Christmas Day.

Charlie singing at the Stadium of Light in support of The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"While other kids his age are out playing he is out looking for people to help.”

Charlie’s charity work began in 2019 when he joined Hartlepool fundraiser Paul Suggitt on his bare foot coast to coast walk to collect over £500 for the Chris Lucas Trust.

He has also made shoe boxes for the homeless and used his pocket money to buy toys for Radio Hartlepool’s annual Christmas appeal.

Charlie sang at Morrisons supermarket in Hartlepool in aid of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity.

For the last three years Charlie has raised money and food donations for Feeding Families North East.

He recently supported Hartlepool Ambulance Charity and has been asked to be an ambassador for them.

Charlie said: "I hate seeing people sad. A lot have lots of struggles in their every day life and I just want to help out.

"I hope I make people happy. That’s what I’m aiming for.

“When I’m out singing I literally love to see the smiles on peoples’ faces.”

The big Robbie Williams fan has used his love of singing to help with his fundraising and at Christmas he was invited to perform at the official switch on of Gateshead’s lights.

He has been invited to sing for Mind, Women's Aid, Combat Stress, Miles for Men and Rock for Ukraine.