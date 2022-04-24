Meet the ‘tractor obsessed' three-year-old boy who has amassed over 55,000 followers on TikTok

Tommy Summerbell has been impressing his family with his caring nature when looking after a variety of animals, including dogs, sheep, goats, alpacas, chickens, cows and horses, on their 70-acre farm in Crimdon.

Tommy’s mum Kate Weightman, 29, has been posting videos of the three-year-old on TikTok and has amassed over 55,000 followers in less than two months.

His dad, David Summerbell, 37, has lived and worked on the family farm all his life and plans on marrying Kate there next month, with Tommy as ringbearer.

Three-year-old Tommy Summerbell has been described as "tractor obsessed" by his mum Kate.

She said: ''He really is just farm mad, all he wants to do is be out and about with his dad – he loves being outside with the tractors and the animals.

''He really loves going to check on the cows and lets the chickens out every morning, his first few words were 'tractor' and 'digger' and then after that 'mum'.

''We'd never push him into farming, as far as we're concerned he can do whatever he wants later in life but it does seem that he'll be in line to take over the family business.”

Kate believes that Tommy’s caring nature with the animals is the reason behind his social media success – with two loyal border collies, Jess and Floss following him around.

She added: ''The dogs adore him and will follow him everywhere he goes on the farm, the first thing he does in the morning is go and find the dogs to give them a stroke and say 'good morning'.

''He loves all the animals, seeing him feeding a baby goat or running around with the chickens, it's so heart warming.

''I think it's why his social media has really captured people's hearts.

''Some of his videos have over a million views, one of him with a baby goat has over six million, it's mad!