Meet the two acts joining Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin and Flakefleet Primary School in the Britain's Got Talent final

A magic group and musical comedian will join a Hartlepool teacher and his choir in the grand finale of this year's Britain's Got Talent show.

Tuesday's semi-final saw magicians 4MG and singer Siobhan Phillips sent through to the show's final, which takes place on Sunday.

They join Flakefleet Primary School, led by Hartlepool-born Dave McPartlin in Fleetwood, and police and dog duo Dave and Finn - the acts chosen in Monday's semi-final.

Three further semi-final shows are taking place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Ten acts will perform in the show's finale, each competing to win a place at the Royal Variety Performance and £250,000.

David Walliams meets children at Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood. Picture: PA.

4MG stunned the crowds with their dazzling act, which featured former contestants Stavros Flatley, while Siobhan charmed the audiences with tales of her daily routine with her toddler.

Dave and his children netted a place in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent after being awarded a coveted golden buzzer by show judge David Walliams.

This meant the act bypassed the next stage of the contest to make it straight through to the live shows.

Flakefleet's performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, featuring the choir in all variety of costumes, touched hearts across the country.

On sending them through, Walliams told Dave McPartlin: "You are a great teacher."

Monday's performance to Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler led Simon Cowell to say he thought Flakefleet could win the entire show.

Headteacher Dave has thanked the public for their support and votes - and urged his hometown of Hartlepool to keep showing their love ahead of Sunday's showdown.



*The Britain's Got Talent Live Final is on ITV this Sunday, June 2, from 7.30pm.