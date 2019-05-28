Hartlepool headteacher thanks public for support as school choir chosen for Britain's Got Talent live final

A headteacher who led his school choir through to the final of Britain's Got Talent has thanked voters for backing their act.

Dave McPartlin, who has born and raised in Hartlepool, will perform with his children on the grand finale of the show on Sunday.

The choir, from Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood, won hearts across the nation with their performance of Don't Stop Me Now in the early rounds of the show, winning a golden buzzer from judge David Walliams.

And their second performance of Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero, in last night's first live semi-final, secured them a place in the top three out of eight acts.

The choir was then chosen to progress to the final after a judges' vote - with Simon Cowell adding that he thought Flakefleet had a chance at winning the show.

Britain's Got Talent's winning act will take home £250,000 and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Speaking after Flakefleet's place in the finals was confirmed on Monday, Dave told voters just how much a place in the final meant to him and the school's children.

Speaking on a video posted to the Britain's Got Talent Twitter account (@BGT), Dave said: "Oh man I cannot believe - I was hyper on the last one. It's just total, total utter disbelief.

"We entered for a bit of a laugh and then we've got through to The Finals. I'm literally speechless. I'm shaking like an absolute leaf.

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams pictured with headteacher Dave McPartlin and the children at Flakefleet Primary School. Picture: PA.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has voted for us.

"It means so much to our kids and Fleetwood, it's an amazing place and it means so much to everybody. Thank you so much, oh man, cheers."

*You can watch Flakefleet in the Britain's Got Talent live grand finale on Sunday, June 2 on ITV from 7.30pm. The remaining semi-finals will take place between Tuesday and Friday.