Met Office issues warning for ice across North East: See the forecast for Hartlepool
The warning covering all of northern England and most of Scotland is in place for 4pm on New Year’s Day to 10am on Thursday, January 2.
In Hartlepool it is due to see temperatures fall to four degrees Celsiuis in early afternoon, dropping further to just 2C by the night.
But it will feel even colder like minus three by 8pm.
The cold start to the year is set to continue into Thursday at -1C in early morning, rising to just freezing by around 11am.
But again it will feel significantly colder at just -7C between 7am-9am, and hover around -4C, -5C, and -6C for the rest of the day.
By 9pm it will be -2C but will feel more like -8C.
The Met Office said: “Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.”
