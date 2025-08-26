A Middlesbrough-based bakery business is coming to Hartlepool this month as demand increases for its artisan breads and pastries.

Partners Scott Sutherland, 29, and Rebecca Robinson, 28, are bringing their own artisan bakery to Seaton Carew after their Middlesbrough-based business “snowballed”.

Scott, a sous-chef at Chadwicks Inn, in Maltby, and Rebecca, a newly-qualified nurse from Seaton Carew, set up Butterfold Bakery in March 2024 selling a range of artisan breads, pastries and sweet treats.

All of their produce is made at home and sold at pop-up stalls across the area, with their first Hartlepool stall coming to the Norton Hotel, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, August 30.

Scott, from Middlesbrough, said: “We had a slow start in the beginning as we were building a brand new business from scratch, but it seems to have snowballed through word of mouth which we are so grateful for.

"We are now ready to move onto a larger work space as the demand is so much higher than we ever imagined at such an early stage.”

Rebecca added: “The response so far has been amazing.

"We have so many regulars who we see all the time, some as often as weekly.”

The pair already deliver across town every Saturday, and are hoping to find a permanent home here in the coming weeks.

Rebecca said: “We started the business with the idea of one day getting a permanent shop, which we are still really hopeful for.

"Our only dilemma is where we would like a permanent base to be.

"We would love to be on the sea front as there are no other bakeries in the area, and are ready to take this step a lot sooner than we anticipated.”

As a couple that work full-time, running a business on the side has been challenging, but also rewarding.

Scott said: “It’s been challenging as we both work other jobs so we don’t have a lot of free time anymore, but it’s so reward building a name for ourselves and gaining regular customers who we now see every week."