Mixed picture for Cleveland Fire Brigade as latest inspection report is published
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its report on Cleveland Fire Brigade following a 10-week inspection in autumn 2024.
The service’s performance was assessed across 11 key areas, receiving ‘requires improvement’ in three areas, ‘adequate’ ratings in four and ‘good’ in four others – with none classed as ‘outstanding’ or ‘inadequate’.
Brigade bosses welcomed the findings and said they will be supported by a clear action plan to address recommendations.
Examples of bullying micromanaging and abuse of authority were found by inspectors.
Brigade bosses said they are “proud” of areas they are performing well in and “fully acknowledge” issues identified for improvement.
Chief fire officer Peter Rickard said: “I accept the HMICFRS findings in full and am pleased that the positivity of our staff and our commitment to keeping our communities safe has been recognised.
“While we are proud of the areas where we are performing well, we fully acknowledge the areas identified for improvement.
“We will be producing an action plan to address these and many of the actions will form part of our new community risk management plan, which we are currently developing.”
The three areas in which the brigade was rated as requiring improvement were preventing fire and risk, public safety through fire regulation, and promoting values and culture.
The report noted “although the brigade is taking a positive approach to tackling bullying, harassment and discrimination, it could do more”.
The four areas where it was rated ‘good’ were understanding fire and risk, responding to major incidents, best use of resources and future affordability.
It was classed as ‘adequate’ for responding to fire and emergencies, promoting fairness and diversity, managing performance and developing leaders, and getting the right people with the right skills.
The findings from inspector Michelle Skeer stated there is a “clear commitment from staff, including senior leaders, to improve” and the brigade is “going through significant changes, which are affecting some areas of work.”
She added: “We were pleased to see that the brigade has made progress since our 2022 inspection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.