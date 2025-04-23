Mixed picture for Cleveland Fire Brigade as latest inspection report is published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire brigade bosses have welcomed the findings of a national inspectorate report into its operation despite examples of bullying and micromanaging being highlighted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its report on Cleveland Fire Brigade following a 10-week inspection in autumn 2024.

The service’s performance was assessed across 11 key areas, receiving ‘requires improvement’ in three areas, ‘adequate’ ratings in four and ‘good’ in four others – with none classed as ‘outstanding’ or ‘inadequate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigade bosses welcomed the findings and said they will be supported by a clear action plan to address recommendations.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its report on Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Examples of bullying micromanaging and abuse of authority were found by inspectors.

Brigade bosses said they are “proud” of areas they are performing well in and “fully acknowledge” issues identified for improvement.

Chief fire officer Peter Rickard said: “I accept the HMICFRS findings in full and am pleased that the positivity of our staff and our commitment to keeping our communities safe has been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are proud of the areas where we are performing well, we fully acknowledge the areas identified for improvement.

Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters at Queens Meadow Business Park in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“We will be producing an action plan to address these and many of the actions will form part of our new community risk management plan, which we are currently developing.”

The three areas in which the brigade was rated as requiring improvement were preventing fire and risk, public safety through fire regulation, and promoting values and culture.

The report noted “although the brigade is taking a positive approach to tackling bullying, harassment and discrimination, it could do more”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four areas where it was rated ‘good’ were understanding fire and risk, responding to major incidents, best use of resources and future affordability.

It was classed as ‘adequate’ for responding to fire and emergencies, promoting fairness and diversity, managing performance and developing leaders, and getting the right people with the right skills.

The findings from inspector Michelle Skeer stated there is a “clear commitment from staff, including senior leaders, to improve” and the brigade is “going through significant changes, which are affecting some areas of work.”

She added: “We were pleased to see that the brigade has made progress since our 2022 inspection.”