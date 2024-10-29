Councillors are to make a decision on proposals to install a new zebra crossing near a shopping parade in Seaton Carew.

It comes after a consultation by Hartlepool Borough Council to determine the level of support for such a scheme in Elizabeth Way after safety measures were requested by Seaton residents.

Two locations were offered; one close to the junction with Westerdale Road, and option two, midway between that intersection and the entrance to Elizabeth Way shopping parade car park.

There was also a third option of no crossing being installed.

A council report states of the nearby properties consulted directly by the local authority, eight were in favour of no crossing, with one in favour of the first option and two in favour of option two.

The consultation was also shared by local councillors on social media which generated further responses, with three supporting the option one site, 29 backing the option two location, and 24 wanting to see no crossing installed.

This meant in total there were four people in favour of the option one location, 31 supporting option two, and 32 wanting no crossing.

A decision is due to be made at the neighbourhood services committee on Monday, November 4.

Council officers are recommending the scheme does not proceed.

A report says: “While all feedback is welcomed, the views of social media responses are from people who live further afield from the proposed crossing location, with some respondents not providing their addresses.

“Therefore these responses carry less weight than comments from residents directly impacted by the proposals.

“The results show that a significant majority of those residents directly consulted are in favour of no crossing at all.”

The scheme is estimated to cost £25,000 and would be funded as part of the council’s Local Transport Plan programme if approved.

Speaking at a committee meeting last year, Seaton ward Councillor Sue Little called for a crossing near the Elizabeth Way shops.

She said “hundreds” of children visit the site during the week to get the bus to school, while concerns were also raised about elderly residents struggling to cross.

Meanwhile in 2022 a St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School pupil wrote to Cllr Little requesting a crossing in the area.