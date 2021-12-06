Monkey business helps raise vital funds for Hartlepool charity

Thirty painted simian sculptures were created earlier this year for Hartlepool’s fourth Northern Festival of Illustration and displayed at locations across town to form a trail.

They have now been auctioned on behalf of Hartlepool Carers and raised nearly £2,500.

The event, hosted by BBC Tees’s Gary Philipson, was due to take place at the Elephant Rocks outdoor venue until winter weather meant it was moved indoors to the Headland’s nearby St Hilda’s Church.

The monkey sculptures lined up at the auction.

The festival is developed and delivered by The Northern School of Art and festival director and school vice principal Pat Chapman said afterwards: “Huge thanks to everyone who decorated a monkey, hosted a monkey, visited the trail or bought a monkey and to Reverend Verity Brown and St Hilda’s Church for their generosity in hosting the auction at the last minute. Heroes all.

“We hope that the addition of the community art groups over the summer and the fabulous support of those who hosted the monkeys brought a smile to some of the children of Hartlepool after the lockdowns we have all faced.

"BloomInArt did a fantastic job of co-ordinating alongside partners such as Do Creative, Trudy Sanderson and Liz Carter.

“Despite the weather many people viewed the monkeys in the historic church over the weekend and there was a great and enthusiastic crowd at the auction.

"Gary Philipson was a superb auctioneer who entertained everyone whilst really getting the bidding going.

“The festival and school are delighted to have been able to help Hartlepool Carers through the generosity of the community and business and voluntary organisations in Hartlepool.”

The auction’s winning bids included online contributions from former Hartlepool residents now living in London and Doncaster.

The sculptures were created by former school of art student Billy Cessford and decorated over the summer by community groups before being displayed at different locations across town during the September festival.

Mr Chapman added: “The festival may be over but we will be producing a special souvenir zine in the New Year so look out for news about that.”

The Northern Festival of Illustration is funded thanks to Arts Council England and its ongoing support from the National Lottery Project Fund and the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority Festival Recovery Fund.

