More of your jubilee weekend celebrations in Hartlepool and East Durham

Thousands of people across Hartlepool and East Durham celebrated with friends, neighbours and strangers over the four-day weekend.

Here are a few more examples of how people marked the historic occasion.

Residents in Nookston Close, Hartlepool raised money for the RNLI at their street party. Picture Tom Collins.

Neighbours in Nookston Close raised £250 for the Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station during their street party.

Resident Diane Brown said: "We were delighted to raise this money for the charity as they do a smashing job and are on call 24/7."

“During the fundraiser we held a raffle and a bingo session and I must thank all the neighbours for there help and generosity at the event."

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Darren Killick, who was there to receive the money on behalf of the charity, said: "This is a fantastic donation from the residents which will help support the charity."

Nasir Mosque's garden party.

Despite the jubilee holiday, Hartlepool’s RNLI volunteers were busy training at sea during the holiday weekend.

The Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, celebrated the jubilee on Sunday with a garden party for the whole community.

Over 40 friends and neighbours attended together with over 100 members of the surrounding community who enjoyed English and Asian food, children’s games and tours of the mosque.

Imam Tahir Selby said: “Fortunately, the rain held out and everyone had a very enjoyable time, loved the food and appreciated the hospitality.”

Field View Care Home's tree planting.

The mosque’s celebrations began on Thursday when it made a special meal for the food banks at St Aidan’s Church and the Annexe Centre as part of its ongoing support of both organisations.

And Field View Care Home at Blackhall welcomed many families when local councillor Robb Crute planted a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The home said: “We had an ice cream van attend and the sun was definitely shining on us for this lovely occasion which has been the first big event in which we have been able to hold since a relax in the Covid restrictions.