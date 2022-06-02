Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off in Hartlepool as crowds get together at street parties

Jubilee celebrations have officially kicked off in Hartlepool with multiple street parties taking place across the town on Thursday, June 2.

Communities gathered for some food and music in the sunshine, as some residents even donned special outfits and wore tiaras for the occasion.

Warrior Park care home manager Valerie Halas planting a cherry blossom tree.

At Warrior Park Care Home, in Queen Street, residents enjoyed a 1950s-themed buffet with trifles, cakes and sandwiches.

Manager Valerie Halas said the milestone day brought back memories of Her Majesty the Queen’s coronation in 1953 as well as her wedding to Prince Philip, with some residents witnessing the historic events in their youth.

"They said it was a happy time and they remember it,” she said.

"One or two had seen it on TV and they had gone to their neighbours because they didn’t have a telly.

Jubilee street party in Fordyce Road.

"A couple of them said they were proud that she was still their Queen.”

Valerie continued: "It was nice to see the families with the residents in a more social setting, because obviously the last party we had, they weren’t able to be included because of Covid.

"Our residents are really happy. Everybody joined in. For me, it was family time that was so important.”

The event had been in preparation for months and included the planting of cherry trees to remember those lost over the pandemic.

Sweet treats at Fordyce Road's street party.

Deputy manager Lyn Sutheran added: "It’s been really nice to see lots of happy faces. Luckily, we’ve had a good weather.

"It’s something that has probably lifted our spirits and it’s something that we needed at this time.”

Residents in Fordyce Road also marked the Jubilee with their own street party.

Fordyce Road resident Leanne Cook.

There was festive food, flags and bouncy castles, with little ones painting their faces in the colours of the Union Jack.

Resident Leanne Cook said: “It’s been a lovely day from start to finish. The kids have had an amazing time. We’ve had a bouncy castle, we’ve had a face painter.

"We’ve played some old-fashioned games. Fingers crossed for a lovely rest of the day. Happy Jubilee!”

The community-organised fun comes ahead of a number of events in the town over the Jubilee weekend.

Celebrations will continue on Saturday (June 4) when the BBC’s televised Platinum Party concert will be live-streamed on the Headland from 7pm.

Warrior Park resident Jean Connell.

And there will be even more fun on Sunday (June 5) when circus performers from across Europe will take over the Headland between noon and 5pm. Look out for them in the Town Square and at the Elephant Rock.

Hartlepool’s bell ringers will ring the bells at all four church towers in town over the weekend as well, starting with St Oswald’s Church, in Brougham Terrace, on Thursday at 7.30pm.