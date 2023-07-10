More stunning photos from the Tall Ships Races as the vessels set sail from Hartlepool
Hundreds of people came to say bon voyage to the Tall Ships on Sunday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST
From Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, dozens of vessels docked in Hartlepool as part of the Tall Ships Races 2023.
On Sunday morning, hundreds of spectators lined the coast to say goodbye to the crews as they set sail on the next leg of their journey.
Photographer Lee Bullivant captured 14 stunning photos of the Parade of Sail as well as an earlier crew performance aboard the Bima Suci.
