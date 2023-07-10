News you can trust since 1877
More stunning photos from the Tall Ships Races as the vessels set sail from Hartlepool

Hundreds of people came to say bon voyage to the Tall Ships on Sunday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

From Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, dozens of vessels docked in Hartlepool as part of the Tall Ships Races 2023.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of spectators lined the coast to say goodbye to the crews as they set sail on the next leg of their journey.

Photographer Lee Bullivant captured 14 stunning photos of the Parade of Sail as well as an earlier crew performance aboard the Bima Suci.

Did you see 17 pictures of Hartlepool Tall Ships as they leave port on final day of memorable event

The Tall Ships beginning to leave Hartlepool as part of the Parade of Sail.

1. Until next time...

The Tall Ships beginning to leave Hartlepool as part of the Parade of Sail. Photo: Lee Bullivant

The Bima Suci crew impress the crowds with a performance at the Tall Ships Races.

2. Quality performance

The Bima Suci crew impress the crowds with a performance at the Tall Ships Races. Photo: Lee Bullivant

The Tall Ships leave Hartlepool to embark on their next race.

3. Bon voyage

The Tall Ships leave Hartlepool to embark on their next race. Photo: Frank Reid

What a performance by the crew of the Bima Suci at the Tall Ships Races on Saturday.

4. Extravagant performance

What a performance by the crew of the Bima Suci at the Tall Ships Races on Saturday. Photo: Lee Bullivant

