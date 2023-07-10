More stunning photos from the Tall Ships Races as the vessels set sail from Hartlepool

Hundreds of people came to say bon voyage to the Tall Ships on Sunday.

From Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, dozens of vessels docked in Hartlepool as part of the Tall Ships Races 2023.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of spectators lined the coast to say goodbye to the crews as they set sail on the next leg of their journey.

Photographer Lee Bullivant captured 14 stunning photos of the Parade of Sail as well as an earlier crew performance aboard the Bima Suci.

Did you see 17 pictures of Hartlepool Tall Ships as they leave port on final day of memorable event

The Tall Ships beginning to leave Hartlepool as part of the Parade of Sail.

The Bima Suci crew impress the crowds with a performance at the Tall Ships Races.

The Tall Ships leave Hartlepool to embark on their next race.

What a performance by the crew of the Bima Suci at the Tall Ships Races on Saturday.

