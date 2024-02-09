Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Yorkshire band – whose hits include I Predict A Riot and Ruby and who are led by Ricky Wilson - will perform at Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 27, at By The Sea Leisure’s much anticipated Soundwave Festival.

This comes after British indie pop band Bastille dominated the stage for the festival’s debut in 2023 alongside with The Futureheads and The Subways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about ticket sales, Joe Franks, co-organiser of event organisers By The Sea Leisure, said: “It’s going really well. There has been lots of excitement.”

The Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline Hartlepool's Soundwave Festival in the summer of 2024.

By The Sea Leisure added in a statement: “The Kaiser Chiefs are renowned for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits with a career spanning a decade and a fan base that spans the globe, and with this, the Leeds-born band are sure to bring an unparalleled energy to the festival.”

Festival goers can expect more than just music, however.

Giant fun fair rides, food stalls – including Napoli Woodfired Pizza – craft stalls and glitter are all on the agenda for this summer festival.

BBC Music Introducing and an “exciting” comedy lineup are preparing to debut at the festival that is expected to attract thousands of people from across Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are going to be supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under the radar music talent from across the UK during the festival in a bid to encourage local music talent.

Support acts are yet to be confirmed.