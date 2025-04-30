‘More than just exercise’: East Durham yoga instructor launches donkey yoga
Steph Magee, a mother of two from Horden, is hosting her first donkey yoga class on Saturday, May 3, at ARK Therapies, in Hutton Henry, from 9.30am until 10.30am.
The idea came from Sharon Rookes, a retired occupational therapist who owns ARK Therapies, who has been running therapeutic practices with animals for a number of years.
Steph, a part-time yogainstructor, said: “Goat yoga is quite popular and these donkies are lovely, so she thought it would be really cool to bring the two elements together.”
New and experienced yogis are invited to spend an hour practising yoga and petting donkies all while enjoying the East Durham countryside.
Speaking about her first session, Steph, who runs a weekly yoga class in Castle Eden, said: “I am really excited. It is something different.
"I think for me, having done yoga for a long time, it is just such a wonderful practice.
"It is more than just exercise, it is therapeutic.
“And donkeys are quite grounded anyway which makes it perfect.”
She continued: “Sometimes yoga can be quite serious so it just makes it a bit playful, a bit joyful.”
Steph, who is a pharmacist at a GP practice, has been practising yoga for nine years but did not start teaching until a couple of years ago after signing up to do an online course during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She will be running a number of other donkey yoga events throughout the summer – weather permitting – and is excited to get started.
She said: “I just think it will be so much fun. It will give people the chance to try yoga without that pressure.
"It is not just for those who are well-established in it. It is an experience which makes it more playful.”
For more information and to book a place, email [email protected] or see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574995943812.
Tickets cost £10 per person and all of the proceeds from the first session will go directly to supporting the donkeys.
