More than £1,000 raised for ectopic pregnancy trust at Hartlepool charity night

A scan showed that her fallopian tube had ruptured, causing internal bleeding, and Lauren was rushed to the operating theatre.

“Me and my husband had been trying for a baby for a long time. This was my first ever proper pregnancy,” said Lauren.

The event took place at the Headland Social Club.

"Physically, I was okay after a few weeks. But mentally, I still have my down days and think ‘Why me’, because nobody talks about it and you feel like you’re the only one.”

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

It affects one in 80 pregnancies in the UK and can be life-threatening.

Lauren has said experiencing an ectopic pregnancy can feel “sad”, because nobody talks about it and decided to run a charity night at the Headland Social Club to make more people aware of the condition and raise money for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

Lauren Chiverton with her husband Mato Chiverton, 30.

Over £1,000 were raised in total by the end of the night last Saturday.

The event featured a televised horse race and a raffle and was organised with the help of KO Entertainment.

Lauren said: “It was good. Everyone enjoyed it.“

The healthcare assistant continued: "It’s overwhelming, because you think you’ve made awareness and that’s what I wanted to do.

"A lot of people, who even came to the event, who were close to us didn’t even realise that we actually went through it.

"Even though we were quite public about it and we told people we were pregnant, it shows that not everyone looks on Facebook.”

Thanking people for the donations and their help with the event, she added: "It was lovely.”

Lauren has said she is now focused on organising another fundraising event in the summer.

She added: "We are more likely going to do something where I sing a gig and there’s bingo, football, instead of a race night.”

