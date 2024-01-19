Mother and son open Hartlepool cafe and bar together to fulfil lifelong ‘dream’
Leon Smith, 33, and mum Allison Smith, 54, from Hartlepool, are the new lease holders of The Dancing Cup, in York Road, Hartlepool.
The pair originally bought a burger truck to start their “family-based business”.
However, this did not go to plan and instead they they decided to bring the cafe back to life.
It will also double as a bar and open until late at night.
Leon said: “My mum and I have always aspired to run a family-based business, which is in the heart of the community.
"With our passion for food, outstanding customer service skills, and experiences, we believe we could have The Dancing Cup booming.”
The Dancing Cup has already released its extensive menu featuring hot and cold food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and Sunday roasts.
Leon said: “As we both originate from Hartlepool, we know how times can be hard.
"By keeping the prices low, we aim to attract local people from Hartlepool, including community based projects, members of the general public and offer discounted events with meal deals and parties.
"We have a very close connection with Karren Liddle Dance studio and we aim to continue with this amazing rapport.”
The Dancing Cup is reopening on Saturday, January 20, from 6pm until 11.30pm.
Speaking about opening the cafe, Leon said: “We are extremely excited but also very nervous.
"We want to make this a great success.”