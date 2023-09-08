Watch more videos on Shots!

The Klique, from Karen Liddle School of Dance, in York Road, took part in the UDO World Championships, in Blackpool.

They competed against dancers from 150 countries and, although they did not make it to the finals, they are already looking forward to next year.

Dance school owner Karen Liddle said: “We are really proud of them. The work Gil has put in and the support is amazing.”

The Klique, from Karen Liddle School of Dance, perform at this year's UDO World Championships.

Gil Parker, who has been teaching at the Karen Liddle School of Dance for eight years, said: “This is all kind of post-Covid. We set up the crews to put the competitive edge into dance and the kids have really been flourishing.”