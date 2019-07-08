Mother urges Hartlepool son missing for six months to end family’s torment by getting in touch

Hartlepool mother Susan Scully makes an emotional plea to her son, who has been missing for six months.

Addressing Michael Scully, who was last seen in Hartlepool on January 4, an emotional Susan Scully said: “Please, please, Michael just get in touch.

“We don’t need to know where you are, you don’t need to come home. We are all just so sick with worry and just need to know that you are okay.”

A recent picture of Michael Scully when he was working as a waiter in Trimdon Station.

Work coach Mrs Scully, 64, said there was no indication that anything was wrong when she last saw her 37-year-old son just before the New Year.

She added: “He was his usual chirpy and jovial self.

“He has been longer than this without getting in touch although we have always had an idea where he was. This is different.

“It is so hard on all of us. You try to get on with your life. You work, cook, clean, but underneath I just feel as though part of me has died.

“I still expect him to ring saying ‘mam, can you put 20 quid in my account?’.”

Michael attended St William’s Primary School, in Trimdon Village, and English Martyrs School and Sixth College, in Hartlepool, before briefly studying at university in Manchester.

He later became a relief pub manager before adopting an “alternative lifestyle” around a decade ago by busking, juggling and performing with fire.

After spells living in London, Manchester, Germany and with a commune in the south of France, Michael returned to the North East in 2017. He briefly worked as a waiter at the Cinnamon Club restaurant, in Trimdon Station, and had plans for a community interest company to provide people in Hartlepool with greater access to computers.

Mrs Scully, of Trimdon Station, who works at Hartlepool Jobcentre Plus, said: “He was trying to do some good for the community.”

Possible sightings of Michael in Hartlepool and London have come to nothing and friends in Manchester have said he has not been in touch.