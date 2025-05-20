A motorist was treated by paramedics after a car crashed into a supermarket window and wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in the car park at the Morrisons store, in Clarence Road, Hartlepool, at around 7.15pm on Monday, May 19.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At 7.15pm on Monday, 19 May, police were called to a collision involving a car that had collided with the front window of a premises on Clarence Road, in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver was assessed by paramedics as a precaution and has since been given a traffic report for driving without due care.”

A car crashed into the main Morrisons supermarket building, in Clarence Road, Hartlepool. Picture courtesy of Hartlepool News and Alerts.

The car was later removed.

A North East ambulance spokesperson said: “We dispatched an ambulance crew and a clinical team leader to the scene. We treated and discharged one patient on-scene.”

The store, which is believed to have briefly closed, is open on Tuesday although the area around the collision scene is taped off.

Morrisons has been contacted for comment.