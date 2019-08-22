Moving tributes paid to Adam Thomas from family and friends after body is found in Hartlepool Marina

Twenty-one-year-old Adam was last seen in the Church Street area at around 10.30pm on Saturday night, August 17.

Although the body has not yet been positively identiifed as Adam, tributes have been tied to the railings at the Marina.

One reads: "Son, Can't believe I am writing this about my amazing boy. Love you Adam XX", while another, signed from Nana, says: "I was there for your first breath, I wish to God I could have stopped you taking your last."

Flowers left in memory of Adam Thomas

Deb, Mel, Dan and Ste wrote: "Rest in peace son. Forever in our thoughts," while another tribute says: "RIP lil cousin. I'm very proud to have grown up with you and watch you grow into such a lovely, kind-hearted lad. Missing you," and one reads: "Going to miss you so much Adam. We will never forget you."

Ryan wrote: "To Adam and family. I am deeply sorry for your loss. I want to thank you for the laughs we had and the deep and intellectual conversations we had.

"I am proud to say I understood you, I am proud to say we have similar minds and I am even prouder to say that you were my friend.

"Love you forever, Bro."

Flowers left in memory of Adam Thomas. Picture by Frank Reid

Police made a number of appeals for help to find Adam, including releasing a CCTV image which had been taken within Central Buildings on Church Street just minutes before he was last seen.

Detectives said it was out of character for him not to make contact with his family.

Emergency services were initally called to the marina on Tuesday when the Hartlepool inshore lifeboat carried out a search at the request of police.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon: “Officers searching for missing 21-year-old Adam Thomas from Hartlepool have this morning found the body of a man at Hartlepool Marina.